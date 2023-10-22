One Day In July LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,559,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average of $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.