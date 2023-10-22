One Day In July LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 198,036 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

