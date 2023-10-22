One Day In July LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $716,880,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.42. 5,941,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.