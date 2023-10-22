One Day In July LLC Sells 3,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.90. 12,400,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

