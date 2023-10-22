One Day In July LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

One Day In July LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 900,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.