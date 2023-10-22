OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPGN

OpGen Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.51. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.