Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.88, meaning that its share price is 688% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -22.27% -18.22% -2.59% Pagaya Technologies -26.78% -11.21% -7.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 186.32%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.21 -$77.74 million ($6.87) -0.86 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.11 -$302.32 million ($0.29) -4.03

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.