Orchard Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. Garrett Motion makes up 2.7% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 1,148.7% in the second quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,330,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940,141 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,988,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,797,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 691,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,371. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($2.11). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 160.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

