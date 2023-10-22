Orchard Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000. Compass Minerals International comprises 2.9% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

