Orchard Capital Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Orchard Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. 89bio accounts for about 3.5% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of 89bio worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,838,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

ETNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,033. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

