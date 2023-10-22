Orchard Capital Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,931 shares during the quarter. Bancorp makes up about 4.3% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Bancorp worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

