Orchard Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,474 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Re comprises 3.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 93,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

