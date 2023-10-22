Orchard Capital Management LLC Invests $185,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $22,239,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $16,200,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 65.8% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CF traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,912. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

CF Industries Company Profile



CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

