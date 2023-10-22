Orchard Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Noble Financial started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 188,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,350. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

