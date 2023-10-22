Orchard Capital Management LLC Invests $7.48 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000. Tidewater makes up about 2.5% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at $198,422,273.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 168,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,632 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 907,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,968. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $73.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. Raymond James began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

