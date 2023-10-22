Orchard Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. 1,183,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,692. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

