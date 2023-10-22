Orchard Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Orchard Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,500 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up 2.8% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 1,262,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,981. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.01%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.