Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 185,567 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185,567 shares during the period. Summit Materials makes up approximately 2.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Materials worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 2,716,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,590. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

