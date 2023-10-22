Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 34,978 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Orchard Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,978 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises 5.0% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Criteo worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,493 shares of company stock worth $872,014. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Criteo Trading Down 0.2 %

CRTO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 141,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,995. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

