Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 5,496 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. TriMas comprises approximately 3.6% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of TriMas worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $23.47. 168,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

