O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,030.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $980.00 to $1,030.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $989.88.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $907.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $729.59 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $930.06 and a 200-day moving average of $927.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.