Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at $110,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

