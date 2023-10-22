Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
