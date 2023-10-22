Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 31.6% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.