Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 752,242 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTN

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 13.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.38). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 385.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.