Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.04.

TSE:PKI opened at C$41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.36. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.2086889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

