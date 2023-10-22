Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Pathward Financial accounts for approximately 3.5% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Pathward Financial worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 140,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.