Patron Partners LLC Has $662,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

