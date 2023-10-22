Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $4,011,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

