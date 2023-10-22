Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.