PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

