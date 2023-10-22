PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Up 3.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

PCCW Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

