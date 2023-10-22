PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in PepsiCo by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 479,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,741,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 5,486,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.