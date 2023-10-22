PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 5,486,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

