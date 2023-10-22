PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

