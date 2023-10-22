Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

