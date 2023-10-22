Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,122 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,601 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,665,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 606,257 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.