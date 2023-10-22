Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

WFC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

