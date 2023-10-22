Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,339 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,726. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

