Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,152 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,127. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43.

