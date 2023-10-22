Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 281.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,070 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. 1,529,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,529. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

