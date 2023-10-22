Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 5,874,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.