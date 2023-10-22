Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.