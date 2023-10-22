Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

