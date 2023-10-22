Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,262 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. 814,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,211. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.