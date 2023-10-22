Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Steph & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 6,630,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591,920. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

