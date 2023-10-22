Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 5,985,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,677. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

