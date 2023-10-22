Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,724 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 229.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 130.4% in the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 450.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.