Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,519 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.51. The company has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

