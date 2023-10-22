Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,904 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.99. 138,010,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

