Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. 1,277,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,992. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

